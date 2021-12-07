Sezzle Deal With Top 100 Internet Retailer Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM Leads to Partnership Expansion into Canada

- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, ranked No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's list of Top 500 & Top 1,000 online retailers, selects Sezzle's top-rated buy now, pay later online payment platform to add in its Canadian market

- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM cites demand from its Canadian customer base and continued interest and U.S. consumer use of Sezzle's buy now, pay later online payment platform as its main reasons to expand Sezzle partnership into Canada

- Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM in discussion with Sezzle to increase buy now, pay later online payment platform into company's additional markets across the globe

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Fresh off the heels of Sezzle's summer 2021 partnership with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, an award-winning global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing, Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM announces the expansion of its partnership with Sezzle into the Canadian market. Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM leadership cites SHOP.COM U.S. consumers' increased use of Sezzle's top-rated 'Buy Now, Pay Later' online payment platform as the main reason the company has decided to grow its partnership with Sezzle into Canada while also considering its additional markets overseas. Indications of strong interest from its Canadian customer base also drove this decision.

Sezzle, a publicly-traded financial technology company (ASX; SZL), is growing in popularity with its 'Buy Now, Pay Later' online payment option, as millions of shoppers opt for the convenience of paying in four easy installments, over six weeks, with zero interest. Among the buy now, pay later platforms, Sezzle is gaining traction as the most user-friendly, trusted and performance-driven option available. With industry-leading approval rates, brands understand that offering Sezzle leads to higher conversions, sales and bigger baskets. Sezzle is a bridge to millions of shoppers who prefer its interest-free option over interest- and fee-bearing credit cards. It's Sezzle Up feature also helps users build their credit scores and increase their Sezzle spending limits.

"We know that we can serve our distributors, known as UnFranchise® Owners, and their customers better, improving sales and conversions by offering payment choices," said Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide. "Buy Now, Pay Later is an important tool for Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM in the U.S. and now in Canada. The fact that Sezzle is routinely voted the best shopping experience and most trusted by consumers made the initial decision to partner with Sezzle easy. We're now looking forward to using Sezzle as a growth lever and to use alternate payment choices as a consumer benefit and a customer acquisition tool."

Sezzle's Buy Now, Pay Later payment platform is now available during the checkout process on both SHOP.COM U.S. (https://www.shop.com/) AND SHOP.COM Canada (https://ca.shop.com/). Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is considering expanding its partnership with Sezzle in its overseas markets.

About Market America:

Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM is an award-winning global e-commerce and digital marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing and is the creator of the Shopping Annuity®. Its mission is to provide a robust business system for entrepreneurs while providing consumers a better way to shop. Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., and with offices across the globe, Market America Worldwide was founded in 1992 by Founder, Chairman & CEO of Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM JR Ridinger. Through the company's primary, award-winning shopping website, SHOP.COM, consumers have access to millions of products, including Market America Worldwide exclusive brands and thousands of top retail brands. SHOP.COM ranks 19th in Newsweek magazine's 2021 Best Online Shops, No. 52 in Digital Commerce 360's (formerly Internet Retailer) 2021 Top 1,000 Online Marketplaces, No. 79 in Digital Commerce 360's 2021 Top 500 & Top 1,000 Online Retailers and No. 11 in the 2021 Digital Commerce 360 Primary Merchandise Category Top 500. The company is also a two-time winner of the Better Business Bureau's Torch Award for Marketplace Ethics and was ranked No. 15 in The Business North Carolina Top 125 Private Companies for 2021. By combining Market America Worldwide's entrepreneurial business model with SHOP.COM's powerful comparative shopping engine, Cashback program, Hot Deals, ShopBuddy®, Express Pay checkout, social shopping integration and countless other features, the company has become the ultimate online shopping destination.

For more information about Market America Worldwide: MarketAmerica.com

For more information on SHOP.COM, please visit: SHOP.COM

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a rapidly growing fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering interest-free installment plans at retailers. Sezzle's transparent, inclusive and seamless payment option allows consumers to take control over their spending and gain access to financial freedom. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit-building feature called Sezzle Up.

This increase in purchasing power for consumers leads to increased sales and basket sizes for the more than 44,000 Active Merchants that offer Sezzle.

For more information, visit Sezzle.com .

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn |Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Sezzle U.S. Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sezzle