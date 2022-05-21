Severe thunderstorms cause significant damage to Hydro One's electricity system across southwestern, central and eastern Ontario

"The storm has caused extensive damage across the province and we anticipate it will take multiple days to restore power to all customers. We know life grinds to a halt without electricity and we have mobilized every available resource to restore power as quickly and safely as possible for our customers," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer. "We appreciate everyone's patience as we work to restore power as quickly as possible."

The company has mobilized crews from across the province to assist with rebuilding the grid in the hardest hit areas and is seeking assistance from other utilities and contactors. At this time the company anticipates it will take several days to restore power to all customers due to the extent of the damage.

Customers can report their outage by texting 92887 (WATTS), online , through the company's outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235. An estimated time of restoration will be assigned to each outage as damage is assessed. Customers can view the current status of their outage here .

It is critical to stay at least 10 metres back from a fallen power line, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235 or report it online or through the company's free outage app.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com , www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

