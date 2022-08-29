TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ --

To all persons in Canada who purchased eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017.

PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF THE LAWSUITS

Class action lawsuits commenced against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada Inc. and certain eBook Publishers, alleging the price of eBooks sold in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017, was artificially high because they conspired to fix, maintain, increase or control the price of eBooks, have been settled with Apple subject to approval of the Courts in Ontario and Quebec.

THE SETTLEMENT CLASS

If the proposed settlement is approved, settlement class members will be all persons in Canada who purchased eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017, except those who opt out of the actions, the Defendants and certain related parties. Under the proposed settlement, settlement class members will RELEASE Apple and the Publishers from claims regarding the purchase of eBooks in Canada between April 1, 2010 and March 10, 2017, and commit to discontinue or dismiss other proceedings.

THE DISTRIBUTION OF SETTLEMENT PROCEEDS

If the proposed settlement with Apple is approved, the net settlement proceeds will be combined with the net settlement proceeds from an earlier settlement with the Publishers and distributed to settlement class members in accordance with the terms of a Distribution Protocol to be approved by the Courts.

This Press Release is only a summary . For more information review the eBooks Canadian Settlement Notice of Certification-Authorization and Proposed Settlement here or go to www.eBooksCanadianSettlement.ca for more information.

