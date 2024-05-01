MONTREAL, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - A proposed settlement has been reached in two authorized / certified class action lawsuits, the first which was instituted against Nissan Canada Inc., Nissan Canada Financial Services Inc. / Services Financier Nissan Canada Inc. and Nissan North America, Inc. ("Nissan") in Ontario and the second which was instituted against Nissan Canada Inc. in Québec

The lawsuits allege that Nissan is liable for damages resulting from an incident in which it received an anonymous email from an unknown individual claiming to have information about Nissan customers, and demanding a ransom be paid to return the data (the "Data Incident"). Nissan denies any wrongdoing, and none of the allegations of the lawsuit have been proven. The parties have instead decided to settle the lawsuit.

Class members include: (i) residents in Québec who had active leases or loans with Nissan between December 22, 2016 and January 12, 2017; (ii) residents in Québec who received a letter from Nissan in January 2018 informing them of the Data Incident; and (ii) residents in the rest of Canada (excluding Québec) who had active leases or loans with Nissan between from December 22, 2016 and January 12, 2017.

Nissan has agreed to provide a fund of CAD $1,820,000.00 to settle the lawsuit.

APPROVAL HEARING: The proposed Settlement must be approved by the Courts in both Quebec and Ontario to become effective. The settlement was approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on April 24, 2024. The approval hearing before the Superior Court of Quebec will take place on June 6, 2024.

If the settlement is approved, class members who have suffered damages, losses, costs and/or unreimbursed expenses caused by the Data Incident (and/or, for Québec residents, as a result of the receipt of a letter from Nissan in January 2018 informing them of the Data Incident) would be eligible for the reimbursement of such damages up to CAD $2,500. Class members who do not have documentation or proof of damages and who submit a claim would be entitled to CAD $35 for reimbursement of lost time.

This is just a summary. For more detailed information regarding the objection process, and to view the Settlement Agreement, Court-approved notices, and other documents, please visit the settlement website www.nissandatasettlement.com.

