Setting the stage for 2020: How Finger Food Advanced Technology Group championed innovative technology solutions in 2019

PORT COQUITLAM, BC, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Finger Food Advanced Technology Group (FF|ATG) is ending 2019 on a high note, having curated a range of impactful digital-centric solutions for its clients.

Leveraging the expertise of its best-in-class team of developers and designers, FF|ATG builds custom programs and applications to solve complex problems for Global 1000 businesses. Tapping its bench strength in artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, blockchain, robotics, and IoT, the company solved complex business issues in the retail, food, health, energy, education and transportation sectors in 2019.

"At Finger Food Advanced Technology Group, we harness advanced technology solutions to create remarkable results for our clients – no matter the industry or vertical," said Ryan Peterson, CEO at FF|ATG. "Our customized approach begins with understanding a specific business problem and then developing a tailored solution to meet that need."

Notable programs from 2019 include, but are not limited to:

The Future of Education, SoftBank Robotics America

SoftBank Robotics America, a global leader in robotic solutions, partnered with FF|ATG to create Tethys, a groundbreaking programming platform that introduced students to coding through robotics. Bridging the gap between visual programming and full script development, the fully integrated platform taught students to code in an immersive, engaging way and delivered immediate feedback to facilitate learning, problem-solving, and iteration. The interactive forum leveraged a virtual version of Pepper, the world's first social semi-humanoid robot manufactured by SoftBank. Students used Tethys to create programs that test and run functionality driven by code, as well as passive behaviours that brought Pepper to life from their browsers. The program helped prepare a new generation for careers in Canada's digital economy and automated workforce.

Your Signature Movement, Lululemon

Lululemon engaged FF|ATG to highlight the retailer's research and design work on bras that support women's distinct breast movement. Despite its deep knowledge of shapewear, Lululemon lacked the ability to showcase its findings to retail store consumers. Along with the research team at Lululemon, FF|ATG delivered a personalized in-store experience to capture the unique breast movement profiles of women during exercise while documenting their feel preferences and physical makeups. During the study, each guest ran on a treadmill while wearing a Bluetooth sensor that measured the nuances of each woman's breast movement. The data was transmitted to an app that identified users' unique breast movements through a proprietary algorithm. The study generated product recommendations tailored to each person's needs, allowed Lululemon's employees to become more knowledgeable product advisors, and validated the retailer as a true leader in shapewear.

Transforming the Retail Experience, Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC)

MEC, Canada's go-to destination for outdoor gear, asked FF|ATG to showcase its diverse offering of tents without taking up valuable real estate inside of its bricks-and-mortar locations. FF|ATG created an augmented mobile reality app for MEC that leveraged its proprietary photogrammetry rig and Azure-powered data processing pipeline. The app was adapted for the HoloLens, an intuitive hologram device used in amplified augmented reality experiences. It offers customers highly detailed, realistic, life-size 'virtual' tent models as well as key product differentiators and information. Consumers are now able to view a range of tents using the augmented reality viewer app or the HoloLens, and make a quick, confident and informed purchase decision without having to set foot in a MEC store.

To continue the momentum in 2020, FF|ATG is expanding, adding its first advanced technology centre to its Calgary, Alberta office space next May. FF|ATG is excited to integrate itself into the fabric of the Calgary community and diversify the city's economic offering through a technology hub that will provide 200 full-time job opportunities across design, software development and more by 2023. As a key strategic sector for the province and wider Canada, tech is set to stimulate growth and generate employment opportunities. FF|ATG's tech vessel will be a facility for global innovation dedicated to disrupting traditional thinking and fostering user-centric, innovative ideas. The company is currently recruiting for C++, .Net, Java, Unity, React and Full stack developers and UX/UI designer positions.

