Acquisition expands Servier's position in oncology with tovorafenib marketed as OJEMDA TM in the U.S . in pediatric low-grade glioma.

Transaction also includes a strong oncology pipeline of clinical stage assets in rare cancers with high unmet needs.

Transaction represents total equity value of approximately $2.5 billion.

SURESNES, France, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation, today announced the successful completion of the tender offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN) ("Day One"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, for $21.50 per share. The acquisition strengthens Servier's leadership in low-grade glioma and expands the Group's position in oncology with the addition of a marketed product and pipeline focused on rare cancers.

View PDF Servier completes the acquisition of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

"This acquisition represents a significant step forward for Servier as part of our 2030 ambition to strengthen our position in rare cancers, and more specifically in pediatric low-grade glioma," said Olivier Laureau, President of Servier. "Integrating Day One's scientific and clinical capabilities will enhance our Group's ability to support long-term innovation and translate science into meaningful medicines for children and families affected by rare cancers."

Day One's portfolio includes OJEMDATM (tovorafenib), an FDA-approved medicine in pediatric low-grade glioma, the most common form of childhood brain tumor. Day One already markets the product in the United States and has licensed the rights outside the U.S. to Ipsen.

The transaction also strengthens Servier's oncology pipeline from early clinical to Phase 3. In addition to tovorafenib, which is being investigated in additional indications, Day One's pipeline includes Emi-Le (emiltatug ledadotin), a novel antibody drug conjugate (ADC) and DAY301, a targeted therapy in rare cancers.

"Welcoming Day One to Servier marks an important next chapter in how we are expanding our presence in oncology in the U.S. and strengthening our ability to deliver for patients," said David K. Lee, Executive Vice President, USA, and CEO, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "Day One is joining us with strong science, an approved medicine, and a team that knows how to turn innovation into real outcomes for patients. This is about combining focus with execution to deliver for patients with rare cancers."

Contacts

Servier Group

Laura Visserias

[email protected]

Servier Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Paulina Bucko

[email protected]

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SOURCE Servier