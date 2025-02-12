Service Express Acquires Top Gun Technology to Enhance Mission-Critical Support Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Service Express, a global data center and infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Top Gun Technology, a data center maintenance provider based in the Greater Minneapolis Area.

Service Express Welcomes Top Gun Technology

The strategic investment complements Service Express' established maintenance services portfolio, strengthening the company's depth of expertise in enterprise infrastructure. Integrating Top Gun's specialized capabilities and highly skilled workforce further solidifies Service Express' position as an industry-leading data center and infrastructure solutions provider.

"Top Gun has an excellent reputation and a wealth of knowledge with mainframe environments and other mission-critical products," said Ron Alvesteffer, President & CEO of Service Express. "We look forward to welcoming their team to Service Express and working together to continue delivering outstanding service to our customers."

Top Gun's capabilities include multivendor maintenance, managed infrastructure services, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and more. The company currently supports mission-critical infrastructure for Fortune 1000 and other enterprise-level organizations. Top Gun's expertise will enhance Service Express' existing maintenance offerings, deepening the company's mainframe and complex enterprise storage support services to meet evolving customer demands.

"At the heart of Top Gun's success is our people — an exceptional group of experts who drive everything we do," said Joel Owens, CEO of Top Gun Technology. "Joining forces with Service Express isn't just about growth — it's about empowering our team and ensuring they have the resources, support, and culture needed to thrive. We chose Service Express because they share our unwavering belief that our employees are the key to delivering world-class solutions. Together, we are not just expanding our services — we are strengthening the very foundation that makes us proven, trusted and reliable — our people."

By integrating with Service Express, Top Gun's customer base will benefit from multivendor maintenance, a global hardware distribution network, equipment monitoring and automation with Express Connect® and quick first-trip repairs with the help of OnDeck® Predictive Sparing®, ensuring the correct parts are stocked before a failure occurs. Service Express looks forward to delivering its extensive portfolio to Top Gun's customers.

Warburg Pincus, Greenberg Traurig and Plante Moran served as advisors to Service Express.

About Service Express

Service Express is a leading data center solutions provider specializing in multivendor maintenance, managed infrastructure and hardware services. For more than 30 years, Service Express has worked alongside organizations worldwide to deliver results by maximizing infrastructure investments, refining IT strategies and adapting to evolving demands. Service Express continues to be recognized for its commitment to providing long-term, people-powered solutions that build lasting relationships and exceed expectations. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

About Top Gun Technology

Top Gun creates long-term value for data center decision-makers by providing personalized IT infrastructure maintenance and support services. While leveraging OverWatch℠, the company's service fabric, it effectively delivers Mission Critical Support Services℠ – an enhanced infrastructure support model designed to handle the support complexities of today's hybrid computing, storage and networking environments. As an engineering-led company, Top Gun uniquely blends agility with global consistency and control, allowing clients to achieve cost optimization and service improvements. Top Gun — Proven. Trusted. Reliable. For more information, visit www.topgun-tech.com.

