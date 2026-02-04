SERPA AUTOMOTIVE GROUP ADDS HONDA MOTORSPORTS TO AURORA MOTORCYCLE AND POWERSPORTS DEALERSHIP

AURORA, ON, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - The Serpa Automotive Group's Powersports Division is pleased to announce the addition of Honda, among the world's most respected powersports brands, to its lineup, effective January 2026. Honda will join the Group's existing Yamaha and Suzuki brands at its Aurora-based powersports dealership.

Serpa, a three-time Yamaha Elite Dealer, will handle a full line of Honda powersports products like the world-famous Gold Wing, and also including on-and-off road, touring, cruising and sport motorcycles, dirt and racing bikes, ATVs, side by sides, and outboard motors. Serpa will service all of Ontario with its Honda powersports brand.

"This is an exciting milestone for Serpa Motorsports," said Stefano Serpa, VP and General Manager. "Since opening in 2020, we've focused on delivering the level of customer experience our automotive clients have come to expect and bringing that same standard to the powersports industry. We're proud that Honda recognized our commitment to service and selected Serpa to represent a brand known worldwide for quality, reliability, and innovation. Honda has been a market leader in Ontario for many years, and we are thrilled to bring its outstanding lineup to Aurora."

Serpa said plans are underway to soon create a state-of-the-art facility at a new location to accommodate all three brands and an increase in dealer traffic, with many additional services offered, including something exclusive to Serpa – a partnership with Ride Safe motorcycle training, a school whose mission is "to make motorcycling safer and more enjoyable by educating new and current riders, with a base for advocating a safer riding environment and instilling confidence in our students to achieve their long-awaited dreams of the open road."

"Honda Canada has selected Serpa to represent our brand because of its long and successful track record in providing the best customer sales and service in both the automotive and motorsports fields. Serpa consistently rises to the top of customer service ratings, which is of utmost importance to the Honda brand," said Andrew Schmidt, Central Zone District Manager of Honda Canada. "We look forward to seeing our product on display at the planned new combined Serpa Group facility."

About Serpa Motorsports

Since opening in January 2020, Serpa Motorsports Powersports & Marine has earned the prestigious Yamaha Elite Dealer designation for 2023, 2024, and 2025--an honour achieved by only a select group of top-performing dealers nationwide. Serpa Motorsports has also been recognized as the #1 Waverunner Dealer and #1 Motorcycle Dealer in Central Canada, reflecting our commitment to exceptional customer experience and industry-leading performance.

Our dealership provides sales, service, financing, customization, and in addition to Honda, will continue to carry an extensive lineup of Yamaha and Suzuki products, while also servicing all makes and models.

Located on-site, the Serpa Automotive Boutique offers a curated collection of luxury and high-end vehicles, while Serpa Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM operates as our full-service Toronto dealership, conveniently positioned near Highway 401 and Kennedy Road. Together, these dealerships provide a premium complement to our powersports brands.

SOURCE Serpa Automotive Group

For further information, Stefano Serpa, Vice President, The Serpa Automotive Group, [email protected]