Sernova Corp. Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units

LONDON, ON, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Sernova Corp. ("Sernova" or the "Company") (TSXV: SVA) (OTCQB: SEOVF) (FSE: PSH), a leading clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Leede Jones Gable Inc., as the co-lead underwriters (together, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought-deal basis, 8,350,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$1.20 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$10,020,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.70 (the "Exercise Price") at any time up to 24 months following Closing Date (as defined below). The expiry date of the Warrants may be accelerated by the Company at any time if the volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") is greater than $3.05 for any ten (10) consecutive trading days, at which time the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by providing notice to holders of Warrants, whereupon the Warrants will expire not less than 30 days after the date of such notice.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in part or in whole at the Underwriters' discretion, at any time until thirty (30) days following the Closing Date, to purchase up to the number of additional Units equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold in the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Offering will be completed (i) by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in those provinces of Canada other than Quebec as the Underwriters and the Company may designate pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 – Short Form Prospectus Distributions, (ii) on a private placement basis in the United States pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable U.S. state securities laws, and (iii) outside Canada and the United States on a basis which does not require the qualification or registration of any of the Company's securities under domestic or foreign securities laws.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance the Company's clinical development program, including its US Phase I/II Cell Pouch clinical trial, expand Sernova's research and development programs, including our local immune protection technologies for the Cell Pouch, as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Underwriters shall be paid (i) a commission (the "Cash Commission") equal to 6.5% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering payable in cash or Units, or any combination thereof, at the option of the Underwriters and (ii) warrants (the "Underwriters' Warrants") exercisable at any time up to 24 months following Closing Date to acquire the number of Units equal to 6.5% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering, at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price, other than up to C$500,000 of Units subscribed for by investors introduced to the Offering by the Company, in which case both the Cash Commission and the Underwriters' Warrants will be reduced to 2.0%. Additionally, the Company shall pay the Underwriter's a corporate finance fee payable in Units equal to 2.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued pursuant to the Offering.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about February 24, 2021 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

About Sernova Corp.

Sernova is developing regenerative medicine therapeutic technologies using a medical device and immune protected therapeutic cells (i.e., human donor cells, corrected human cells, and stem cell-derived cells) to improve the treatment and quality of life of people with chronic metabolic diseases such as insulin-dependent diabetes, blood disorders including hemophilia, and other diseases treated through replacement of proteins or hormones missing or in short supply within the body. For more information, please visit www.sernova.com.

