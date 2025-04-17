LONDON, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- SBC Summit attendees will get a front-row seat to one of the most influential voices in modern business as Gary Vaynerchuk headlines the Super Stage on 17 September.

From investing in Uber and Facebook to creating his entertainment IP company VeeFriends and building global brands, Gary is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, business, and the internet.

Serial entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk is coming to SBC Summit in Lisbon

His keynote, Day Trading Attention, will take place at the iconic MEO Arena, where he'll deliver forward-thinking insights on storytelling, digital disruption, and business strategy tailored to the betting and gaming industry.

"Getting Gary Vaynerchuk is a massive win — not just for SBC Summit, but for the entire betting and gaming industry," said Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC. "He's the king of cutting through the noise, and if there's one thing our sector needs right now, it's smarter storytelling and attention strategies."

Vaynerchuk is described as one of the most forward-thinking serial entrepreneurs in business globally. He acutely recognises trends and patterns early to help others understand how shifts in consumer attention impact the realities of the business world today, and understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront.

He is the Chairman of VaynerX, CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator & CEO of VeeFriends. A prolific angel investor, he was an early backer of iconic companies like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Uber. Through his global agency VaynerMedia — with offices across 14 cities including New York, London, Mexico City, Sydney, and Tokyo — he helps Fortune 1000 brands navigate the ever-evolving attention economy with cutting-edge marketing strategies.

Vaynerchuk's SBC Summit keynote is inspired by his seventh book, Day Trading Attention: How to Actually Build Brand and Sales in the New Social Media World, released in May 2024. A follow-up to his 2013 classic Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook, the book is a playbook for today's digital landscape.

Commenting on his appearance at the event, Vaynerchuk said: "I'm excited to hit the SBC Summit stage. My keynote is all about helping brands understand the work they need to do to actually win in today's world. Attention is the single most important asset in business. The betting and gaming world is sitting on a goldmine. I'm here to get tactical about how to turn that attention into growth."

Vaynerchuk will break down exactly how to identify and capitalise on underpriced attention, helping brands cut through the noise to drive real engagement and growth. From influencer marketing and paid media to the unexpected power of collectibles, he will discuss how to build brand relevance today.

"Gary builds empires. This keynote is going to challenge people, shake up mindsets, and deliver real, practical value. If you're serious about growing your brand, missing this would be a big mistake," Sojmark added.

By decoding consumer behaviour and shifting media habits, Vaynerchuk will arm betting and gaming professionals with tactical strategies to stand out in a saturated market, applying his Day Trading Attention philosophy to turn attention into growth, brand relevance, and long-term loyalty.

Beyond business, Vaynerchuk is also the creator of VeeCon, a next-generation conference that blends innovation, pop culture, and entrepreneurship into one dynamic experience. He shares his day-to-day journey as a CEO with over 45 million followers across social media, generating more than 300 million views each month. His podcast, The GaryVee Audio Experience, consistently ranks among the top globally. In addition to his media presence, he serves on the boards of MikMak, Bojangles Restaurants, Global Citizen Forum, and Pencils of Promise — extending his influence well beyond marketing and into broader cultural and philanthropic spaces.

SBC Summit will return to Lisbon on 16–18 September, bringing together 30,000 global industry professionals for three days of high-level networking, product discovery, and expert-led content. Vaynerchuk's keynote will be open to all attendees except those with Expo Only passes. With strong support from the city, a focus on ROI-driven deal-making, world-class hospitality, and a prime post-summer slot, SBC Summit is perfectly timed to close out the year strong and set the stage for 2026.

