Seraphim ramps up 750MW production factory in Vietnam

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd ("Seraphim"), one of the world's leading solar product manufacturers, today announced its investment in a 750MW module assembly factory with fully automatic production lines in Vietnam. This move will enhance Vietnam's enterprise resilience in the face of the pandemic by strengthening its global supply capability, using Seraphim's 500MW S3 series half-cell modules and 250MW S4 series half-cell modules.

Applying the multi-busbar (MBB), half-cut, innovative encapsulation design, the Seraphim S3 series module is equipped with 166mm wafers delivering a maximum power output of 450W.

Driven by the Seraphim S4 series module integration, MBB, half-cell, bifacial technology and high-density encapsulation, the module efficiency increased to 21.1 percent with maximum power output of 540W.

Jun Zhuge, Executive Vice President of Seraphim, remarked, "This factory is designed to enhance our competitiveness in the US market and increase Seraphim's global market share by expanding overseas production capacity outside of China. Building this factory will create more jobs and opportunities for the local community in Vietnam, advance the region's technological progress, and contribute to a more energy sustainable society."

This move follows the company's landmark agreements to supply solar panels for two separate photovoltaic (PV) projects totaling 80MW in Vietnam. The projects include the 30MW BMT Solar Farm Project at the Ea Phe and Krong Puk Communes, Krong Pac District, Dak Lak Province; and the 50MW KH Solar Farm Project at the Cam An Nam Commune, Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province.

