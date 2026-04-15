SeQent and Gerrie Electric Announce Distribution Partnership to Deliver Mission-Critical Alarm Notification Solutions

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - SeQent, a leader in real-time alarm notification and plant-floor communication software, and Gerrie Electric, one of Canada's largest independent electrical, automation, and lighting solution distributors, today announced a distribution partnership to deliver integrated alarm notification and plant-floor communication solutions to manufacturers and industrial operators in Ontario.

As part of the partnership, Gerrie Electric will offer SeQent's real-time alarm notification and plant-floor communication platform through its automation and industrial solutions group, enabling Ontario manufacturers, utilities, and critical infrastructure operators to reduce unplanned downtime, improve safety, and increase visibility across complex operations.

"Canadian manufacturers need reliable, responsive partners who understand their automation environments and can deliver solutions that keep operations running," said Joseph Salz, Director, Channel Sales, SeQent. "Gerrie Electric brings deep expertise in industrial automation, strong relationships with Ontario's leading manufacturers, and a proven track record of technical support. By partnering with Gerrie, we're making it easier for plants to deploy proven alarm infrastructure with the local service and expertise they need to succeed."

SeQent's platform connects directly to leading SCADA, MES, PLC, and IIoT systems and delivers real-time alerts to the devices plant personnel already carry, including two-way radios, smartphones, tablets, Andon boards, pagers, and PA systems, ensuring critical alarms are never missed. As a long-standing Rockwell Automation Technology Partner, SeQent delivers purpose-built integrations with FactoryTalk View SE, FactoryTalk Optix, PlantPAx, and Allen-Bradley PLCs via OPC.

Gerrie Electric is a leading Ontario distributor for Rockwell Automation, bringing extensive experience integrating and supporting industrial automation systems, including Rockwell FactoryTalk, Allen-Bradley PLCs, and other control system platforms. The company serves manufacturers across Ontario through its network of branches and technical support teams.

"Our customers rely on us to bring them proven automation solutions that improve uptime and operational performance," said David Scacchi, Technical Solutions Manager, Gerrie Electric. "SeQent's alarm notification platform is a strong addition to the solutions Gerrie Electric offers manufacturers. It seamlessly integrates with Rockwell Automation control systems already used in our customer base and addresses a critical need in industrial operations - ensuring alarms and notifications reach the right people at the right time to support faster response and improved uptime."

Joint Value for Ontario Manufacturers

Together, SeQent and Gerrie Electric will focus on delivering:

Local support for mission-critical systems - Ontario-based technical expertise and responsive service for alarm notification deployments across manufacturing facilities.

- Ontario-based technical expertise and responsive service for alarm notification deployments across manufacturing facilities. Seamless Rockwell Automation integration - Proven integrations with FactoryTalk View SE, FactoryTalk Optix, Allen-Bradley PLCs, and other industrial control platforms widely deployed in Ontario plants.

- Proven integrations with FactoryTalk View SE, FactoryTalk Optix, Allen-Bradley PLCs, and other industrial control platforms widely deployed in Ontario plants. Improved uptime and response times - Real-time, multi-device alerts and automated escalation paths that help maintenance and operations teams act faster on critical events.

- Real-time, multi-device alerts and automated escalation paths that help maintenance and operations teams act faster on critical events. Scalable multi-site deployments - Standardized architectures and support that make it easier to roll out alarm and notification best practices across multiple plants and locations.

To learn more about SeQent's Partner Program, please visit seqent.com or e-mail: [email protected]

About SeQent

SeQent is a leading provider of industrial alarm notification and plant-floor communication software that helps manufacturers prevent costly downtime and keep operations running at peak performance. For more than three decades, SeQent has supported thousands of plants worldwide by connecting automation systems with real-time human response. Its solutions include wireless alarm and event notification, industrial Wi-Fi messaging, and visual display management. SeQent bridges SCADA, MES, and PLC systems with radios, smartphones, displays, pagers, and PA systems so critical alerts reach the right person at the right time.

We keep the world's factories running because when production stops, everything stops.

About Gerrie Electric

Gerrie Electric is one of Canada's largest independently owned Electrical, Automation, and Lighting distributors, proudly serving contractors, industrial manufacturers, and OEM/machine builders across Ontario. A third-generation, family-owned and 100% Canadian company, we are WBE Canada certified, a Deloitte Best Managed Company - Platinum Club member, and an EcoVadis Committed organization. Every dollar we earn is reinvested here at home - creating Ontario jobs, expanding local inventories, advancing technology, and delivering the tools, expertise, and speed our customers rely on. For more than 45 years, Burlington has been our home, and Ontario is where we continue to build, invest, and lead.

SOURCE SeQent Ltd.

Media Contact: Lisa McGregor, Vice President, Marketing, SeQent, Phone: 1-647-222-4675, Email: [email protected], Website: https://seqent.com/