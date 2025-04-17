News provided byCanadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Apr 17, 2025, 20:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -
Product: Shrimp Fried Rice
Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk
Distribution:
British Columbia
Ontario
Possibly other provinces and territories
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected], Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]
