SentinelOne Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Customer Value Designation for Singularity XDR Platform

Singularity XDR Customers Benefit From Operational Value Though Automation and AI-Powered Cybersecurity

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan , renowned research and consulting firm, recognizes SentinelOne , the leader in autonomous cybersecurity, with the 2022 Global Customer Value Award. In times of economic uncertainty, organizations seek maximum ROI from their technology investments, particularly operational staples such as cybersecurity. Delivering unprecedented operational value, time to value, and ROI are key reasons why SentinelOne is the fastest-growing publicly-listed cybersecurity company today and the recipient of the Global Customer Value Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global Customer Value award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for customers, and focuses on improving the return on investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes SentinelOne's unique customer experience differentiation, leading to best-in-class customer retention and customer base expansion.

According to Sarah Pavlak, Security Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan, "SentinelOne has recognized the need to complement human skills with greater automation and more intelligence-based pre-processing to assist security teams with their often onerous workloads. This helps counter the sophisticated AI-driven techniques cyber attackers use to unleash devastating attacks."

In evaluating the Global Customer Value Award, Frost & Sullivan researchers analyzed business impact and customer impact criteria. The award criteria include:

Business Impact

Financial Performance : Strong overall financial performance is achieved in terms of revenues, revenue growth, operating margin, and other key financial metrics

: Customer-facing processes support efficient and consistent new customer acquisition while enhancing customer retention Operational Efficiency : Company staff performs assigned tasks productively, quickly, and to a

Growth Potentia l: Growth is fostered by a strong customer focus that strengthens the brand and reinforces customer loyalty

Customer Impact

Price/Performance Value : Products or services provide the best value for the price compared to similar market offerings

: Products or services provide the best value for the price compared to similar market offerings Customer Purchase Experience : The quality of the purchase experience assures customers that they are buying the optimal solution for addressing their unique needs and constraints

: The quality of the purchase experience assures customers that they are buying the optimal solution for addressing their unique needs and constraints Customer Ownership Experience : Customers proudly own the company's product or service and have a positive experience throughout the life of the product or service

: Customers proudly own the company's product or service and have a positive experience throughout the life of the product or service Customer Service Experience : Customer service is accessible, fast, stress-free, and high quality

: Customer service is accessible, fast, stress-free, and high quality Brand Equity: Customers perceive the brand positively and exhibit high brand loyalty

Built on the foundation of patented Storyline technology, Singularity XDR helps enterprises monitor, track, and contextualize all data across all enterprise endpoints, clouds, and identities. Singularity XDR is rapidly delivering innovation - increasing platform capabilities - enabling business growth, risk reduction, and efficient spending. SentinelOne's autonomous remediation saves operator time and reduces skill level requirement. The Singularity XDR platform accommodates a wide range of security team skill sets — including novice, single person shops, advanced incident response threat hunters at global 200 companies, and well-known incident response firms, including Mandiant and KPMG.

"Our pace of innovation and focus on delivering customer value sets SentinelOne apart," said Raj Rajamani, Chief Product Officer, SentinelOne. "Whether it was unifying EPP and EDR, natively building our Ranger attack surface reduction, or delivering the industry's first and only fully autonomous platform, we dare to go farther in the name of helping our customers reduce risk and do more."

