Sentinel Resources Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (OTC PINK: SNLRF) ("Sentinel" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,800,000 stock options to its directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors. All of the stock options are exercisable at $0.37 per share with 50% of the options vesting 3 months after the grant date and the remaining 50% of the options vesting 6 months after the grant date.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes precious metals projects located in New South Wales, Australia. The Company's guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.sentinelexp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Sentinel cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sentinel's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Sentinel's limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sentinel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Sentinel Resources Corp.

For further information: Corporate Inquiries: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, Company Website: www.sentinelexp.com, Phone: 604-689-7422, Email: [email protected]