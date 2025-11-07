Sensei Farms Launches Locally: Now Available Across Fortinos in Canada

LEAMINGTON, ON, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Sensei Farms, a thought leader in greenhouse-grown produce, announces its official entry into the Canadian retail market, in partnership with Loblaw Companies Ltd., Canada's largest grocery retailer. Starting today, Sensei Farms' premium, locally grown greens are available at all 24 Fortinos supermarket locations across the Greater Toronto metropolitan area.

This launch marks a significant milestone for Sensei Farms as it expands its retail footprint, bringing its innovative approach to agriculture to Canadian consumers.

"At Fortinos, we take great pride in offering our customers the freshest, highest-quality produce -- and partnering with Sensei Farms allows us to do just that," said Kevin Climie, Senior Director, Produce, Floral and Bulk Foods, Fortinos Supermarkets. "Sensei's innovative approach to greenhouse growing and their commitment to sustainability align perfectly with our focus on supporting local growers and delivering exceptional freshness year-round."

Sensei Farms' products are grown in its expansive greenhouse in Leamington, Ontario, using advanced agricultural practices that prioritize supplying the local community with fresh, diverse produce.

"We are thrilled to bring our products to Canadian shoppers," said Jessica Vasisht, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Sensei Farms. "Our shared commitment to provide locally sourced produce, preserve the environment, and promote human nutrition makes Fortinos a great fit for our brand."

Fortinos carries four Sensei Farms SKUs:

Baby Spinach (4 oz) – Tender, nutrient-rich leaves perfect for salads and smoothies.

Green Butter Lettuce (5 oz) – Soft, buttery texture ideal for wraps and fresh dishes.

Green Lettuce Blend (5 oz) – A flavorful mix for versatile meal options.

Romaine Lettuce (5 oz) – Crisp and refreshing, great for classic Caesar salads.

"We're excited to introduce Sensei Farms' lineup to our customers," added Paul Scavone, Senior Merchandising Manager, Produce, Fortinos Supermarkets. "These four fresh, locally grown greens are a great fit for Fortinos shoppers who value quality, freshness, and Ontario-grown produce."

All Sensei Farms products are packaged in eco-friendly, recyclable paperboard trays featuring 360-degree product visibility with a convenient peel-and-reseal closure to preserve freshness and extend shelf life.

About Sensei Farms



Sensei Farms is on a journey to improve human nutrition and preserve the environment by growing food indoors. Sensei Farms operates two farms, including its flagship farm on the Hawaiian Island of Lāna'i and 30-acre farm in Ontario, Canada. Both have a combined capacity to grow over 15.5 million pounds of fresh produce annually, including an assortment of leafy greens and other vine-grown fruits and vegetables.

To learn more about Sensei Farms, visit senseifarms.com.

About Fortinos



Fortinos is a premier supermarket chain serving communities across Ontario with a unique blend of fresh food, exceptional service, and authentic European flair. Founded in 1961 by Italian immigrant John Fortino, the company has grown from a single store in Hamilton to 24 locations across the Greater Toronto Area. As part of the Loblaw Companies Limited family, Fortinos remains committed to providing high-quality food, supporting local communities, and delivering a warm, neighborhood shopping experience to every customer.

For product availability, visit the Sensei Farms Store Locator.

