Senior Women Living Together Expands Co-living Network into Renfrew County

RENFREW COUNTY, ON, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - In Ontario, there are approximately 350,000 senior women living alone and 30 percent of them are living in poverty. With rental prices so high and vacancy rates so low, it is no surprise that single, senior women are struggling.

That is why Senior Women Living Together (SWLT) is urgently expanding across Ontario and inviting more women to join its growing co-living network. Senior Women Living Together is an online platform that provides single, senior women with the tools and support to find compatible homemates for shared living in rental housing.

Renfrew County is the first stop on the SWLT community expansion tour. For residents of the County who want to learn more, a free two-hour information webinar will be held on January 13, 17, and 21, 2024.

"Since we started four years ago, we've been able to help over 50 women find compatible homemates. These women are happier, healthier and no longer living in fear of homelessness," says SWLT founder, Pat Dunn. "With Senior Women Living Together, we are providing an innovative and effective service that solves the lack of affordable housing and the loneliness that single, senior women in Ontario are experiencing." Dunn says, "We need solutions that work, and we need these solutions now, not ten years from now."

Senior Women Living Together homemate groups can be living together affordably within four months of engaging with the SWLT platform.

SWLT is actively working to grow shared-living options, and plans to have a dozen or more women co-living in Renfrew County following the community engagement.

Senior Women Living Together is a non-profit organization founded in 2019 that assists low and moderate income senior women living in Ontario, Canada, to find compatible homemates and create successful shared living arrangements in rental housing. Our service is inclusive and offered to all senior women. We provide education about shared living, tools and resources to find compatible homemates, and the ability to engage with one another directly through our platform.

