Senior Sustainability Leaders Gather at European Parliament to Advance Corporate Sustainability and Competitiveness

BRUSSELS, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- The UN Global Compact today convened senior sustainability leaders, policymakers and business representatives at the European Parliament for the European Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Platform meeting, bringing together some of Europe's leading companies to explore how sustainability can strengthen competitiveness, resilience and long-term value creation.

Held at a pivotal moment for Europe's sustainability agenda, the meeting provided a forum for Chief Sustainability Officers, European Union policymakers and members of the UN Global Compact community to exchange practical insights, discuss emerging regulatory developments and identify opportunities for collective action on corporate sustainability.

The discussions focused on one of the defining questions facing European business today: how policymakers, businesses and stakeholders create the right enabling environment, through predictable policy signals and incentives that reward ambition, to empower companies to continue investing in ambitious sustainability actions with real impact, while strengthening long-term competitiveness.

Participants explored how businesses can navigate a rapidly evolving operating environment shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption, economic volatility and increasing expectations from investors, regulators and stakeholders. They also examined the role of sustainability leaders in embedding environmental, social and governance considerations into core business strategy and decision-making.

"Europe's competitiveness and sustainability ambitions are not opposing objectives; they are increasingly interdependent," said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact. "Businesses are ready to invest in the transition, but they cannot do it alone. Unlocking long-term growth and resilience requires an enabling environment built on policy coherence, regulatory predictability and incentives that support innovation and investment. It also requires stronger collaboration between business, policymakers and civil society to ensure sustainability remains a driver of economic prosperity. The companies that will lead tomorrow's economy need frameworks that reward ambition, accelerate innovation and create a level playing field for sustainable growth."

A key theme of the meeting was the importance of ensuring that the voice of responsible business is represented in European policymaking. Participants discussed how companies can contribute credible, representative and solutions-oriented perspectives to policy discussions, helping to create regulatory frameworks that support both sustainability objectives and economic growth.

As the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, the UN Global Compact highlighted its role as a trusted convener between business, policymakers and the United Nations system. Through platforms such as the European Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Platform, the organization enables sustainability leaders to share experiences, identify common challenges and develop collective approaches to advancing responsible business practices.

The meeting also drew on findings from the UN Global Compact's latest discussion paper, Strategic Dilemmas Shaping the Future of Corporate Sustainability, which examines the evolving role of Chief Sustainability Officers and the strategic questions facing businesses as sustainability becomes increasingly integrated into corporate strategy, governance and risk management.

The European CSO Platform forms part of the UN Global Compact's broader efforts to strengthen the business case for sustainability, equip companies to take meaningful action and catalyze collective solutions to shared challenges across Europe and beyond.

Notes to Editors

About the United Nations Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our vision is clear: to mobilize business to transform sustainability ambition into action at the scale the world demands. With more than 25,000 participants and a presence in over 100 countries through 5 Regional Hubs and more than 70 Country Networks and expansion territories, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

Q & A

What is the European Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Platform?

The European Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) Platform is an initiative of the UN Global Compact Regional Hub Europe that brings together sustainability leaders to discuss the strategic challenges and opportunities shaping the future of corporate sustainability. The Platform supports the UN Global Compact's 2026–2030 Strategy by enabling shared learning and fostering collective influence on European policy discussions related to sustainable business.

Why was the European CSO Platform established?

The Platform reflects the growing strategic importance of sustainability within companies and the evolving role of Chief Sustainability Officers. As sustainability becomes increasingly integrated into business strategy, resilience, risk management and long-term value creation, the Platform provides a forum for sustainability leaders to reflect on common challenges and emerging trends affecting the business landscape.

Why is the meeting being held at the European Parliament?

The meeting takes place at a time of significant discussion about Europe's sustainability and competitiveness agenda. It provides an opportunity for dialogue between sustainability leaders, policymakers and the UN Global Compact community on how corporate leadership and public policy can work together to support long-term competitiveness, resilience and sustainable development.

What role does the UN Global Compact play?

The UN Global Compact brings together companies, the UN, civil society and other stakeholders around its Ten Principles and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Through initiatives such as the European CSO Platform, it supports companies in advancing responsible business practices, sharing knowledge and contributing to collective action on sustainability challenges.

Why is the relationship between sustainability and competitiveness a focus of discussion?

The Platform's discussion paper argues that sustainability and competitiveness should be viewed as mutually reinforcing rather than opposing forces. It highlights how sustainability can contribute to resilience, innovation, supply-chain security, talent retention and long-term value creation, and explores how companies can better integrate sustainability into core business decision-making.

SOURCE United Nations Global Compact

Alexandra Gee, [email protected]