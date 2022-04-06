Seneca receives federal funding to establish research centre in artificial intelligence

"Seneca is grateful for this NSERC funding, which will allow for more applied research that accelerates the adoption of AI-powered solutions for small- and medium-sized Canadian enterprises," said Ben Rogers, Dean, Seneca Innovation. "These projects also offer students with invaluable experiential learning opportunities and connections to potential employers."

CIAIT research conducted by Seneca's data scientists will focus on business decision support, content analysis and management and cybersecurity. Examples of real-world applications include live transcription through speech modeling, predictive analytics to optimize battery systems, project performance management through machine learning and document classification using AI.

"This additional support from the Government of Canada is a testament to the value of colleges, CEGEPs and polytechnics and how they contribute to Canadian innovation – from exceptional applied research expertise and training experience, to outstanding facilities and equipment, said Alejandro Adem, President, NSERC. "On behalf of the tri-agencies, congratulations to the successful colleges who will benefit from this special investment that will help their students, local businesses and communities thrive."

About Seneca :

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time – rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability – while navigating through the pandemic safely. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training. From health care to technology, business to creative arts, community services to arts and sciences, we help students get ready to make their mark in the world. We're #SenecaProud of our expert faculty, excellent staff and outstanding facilities. We have deep connections with industry and offer thousands of co-op and work placements to get our graduates job-ready. Full-time or part-time, in-person or online, students choose the option that suits them. Learn more: senecacollege.ca

SOURCE Seneca College

For further information: Ryan Flanagan, Media and External Relations Specialist, [email protected]