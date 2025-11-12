Sendero Resources Announces $4 Million Brokered Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Sendero Resources Corp. (TSXV: SEND) (the "Company" or "Sendero") announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel Canada" or the "Agent") to act as sole agent and bookrunner in connection with a "best-efforts" marketed private placement offering of 4,220,000 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.95 per Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds to the Company of C$4,009,000 (the "Offering"), with the Shares to be issued pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below).

The Company has granted to the Agent an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the closing date, to purchase for resale up to an additional 15% of Shares at the Offering Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$601,350.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the Offering to fund exploration work at the Company's Penas Negras project and for general administrative expenses and working corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 3, 2025 and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). As the Offering is being completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.senderoresources.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.

About Sendero Resources Corp.

The Company is focused on copper-gold exploration at its 100% owned Peñas Negras Project in the Vicuña Belt in Argentina. The Peñas Negras Project has similar geological characteristics to other deposits in the Vicuña Belt and multiple porphyry and high-sulfidation epithermal targets have been identified on the project. The centre of the Peñas Negras concession area is situated approximately 18 km southeast of Caserones mine operated by Lundin Mining, approximately 24 km northeast of NGEx Minerals' Lunahuasi project, and about 32 km north-northeast of BHP-Lundin Mining's Filo del Sol advanced exploration and development stage project. The Company also has an option to earn an 100% interest on eight additional granted mining concessions covering 91.7 km2. The total project area comprises 211.77 km2

Qualified Person

Steven McMullan, P. Geo. supervised the preparation of and reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information pertaining to Peñas Negras Project contained in this news release. Mr McMullan is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McMullan is director of the Company.

Further Information: For further information, please contact: Sendero Resources Corp, Alex Gostevskikh, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], +1 888 455 7620