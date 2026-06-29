SEMI Projects 300mm Memory Equipment Investment to Surpass $50 Billion in 2026

AI-driven Demand for HBM, DDR5 and Data Storage Lifts Memory Investment Outlook, With Spending Projected to Approach $80 Billion by 2029

MILPITAS, Calif., June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Worldwide 300mm fab equipment investment in the memory sector is projected to surpass $50 billion for the first time in 2026, rising 29% to $52 billion before increasing another 11% to $57 billion in 2027, SEMI reported today in its latest 300mm Fab Outlook. The growth reflects continued AI-driven demand for advanced memory, supported by rising investment in AI infrastructure, data centers, and next-generation computing systems.

300mm Fab Equipment Spending on Memory Sector

Looking further out, global 300mm fab equipment spending in the memory sector is expected to grow at a 19% CAGR from 2024 to 2029. Worldwide 300mm memory capacity is also projected to increase, reaching 4.1 million wafers per month in 2026 and 4.2 million wafers per month in 2027.

"Strong demand for high bandwidth memory and other advanced memory technologies is reshaping investment priorities across the semiconductor supply chain," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "As AI infrastructure expands, memory manufacturers are accelerating investments in both capacity and technology migration to support the next wave of data-intensive applications."

Memory Segment Growth

The 2Q26 edition of the SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook includes an increased projection in 300mm fab equipment spending in the memory sector driven by continued upward capital expenditure plans among leading cloud service providers and strong demand for AI accelerators. DRAM equipment spending is expected to grow 29% to $37 billion in 2026, supported by strong HBM and DDR5 demand for GPUs and other AI accelerators. Equipment spending on 3D NAND is also projected to rise 28% to $14 billion in 2026, supported by increasing data storage requirements tied to AI deployment.

Continued investment in advanced-node DRAM and higher-layer 3D NAND is supporting a stronger memory capacity outlook, which has been revised upward in the 2Q26 edition of the SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook. Effective capacity growth, however, remains moderated by technology migration and process complexity, including advanced-node DRAM, HBM, and higher-layer NAND transitions.

The SEMI 300mm Fab Outlook lists 413 facilities and lines globally. The report reflects 155 updates and addition of 7 new fabs/lines projects since its last publication in March 2026.

For more information on the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at [email protected]. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

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About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 4,000 companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contacts

Sherrie Gutierrez/SEMI Corporate

Phone: 1-831-889-3800

Email: [email protected]

Stephanie Quinn/Bodewell Group (Media Inquiries)

Phone: 1-480-316-8370

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE SEMI