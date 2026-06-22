SELLIT9 secures $4.1M to scale its recommerce trade-in platform across North America

BDC Seed Venture Fund leads the round of funding, with participation from MaRS IAF, AQC Capital and Anges Québec

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - SELLIT9, a Toronto-based startup transforming the hidden potential of household clutter into tangible value, has successfully raised $4.1 million CAD ($3 million USD) in new funding to help fuel expansion across Canada and the United States. The round was led by the Business Development Bank of Canada's (BDC) Seed Venture Fund, with meaningful participation from MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund (IAF), AQC Capital and Anges Québec.

(L-R) Josh Guttman, Co-founder and CEO, SELLIT9, Oswaldo Alvarez, Co-founder and CTO, SELLIT9

As consumers face persistent inflation and economic uncertainty, SELLIT9 provides a seamless way to unlock liquidity from underutilized household items. Starting with electronics and expanding to multiple categories, the platform allows consumers to quickly trade-in unused objects. For retail partners, SELLIT9 drives customer loyalty, boosts new sales through trade-in incentives, and helps brands meet their sustainability goals, all without handling the traded inventory.

"Consumers sit on billions of dollars of untapped value sitting idle in their homes, while household debt and the cost of goods are at record highs," said Josh Guttman, Co-founder and CEO, SELLIT9. "This funding allows us to scale our platform, partner with more retailers, and make the circular economy the default choice for consumers looking to unlock fast liquidity while reducing e-waste."

"The hard part of this business is making an accurate trade-in feel instant, and building it so the same engine works for any product, not just one category," said Oswaldo Alvarez, Co-founder and CTO, SELLIT9. "We started with electronics because that's where the value and the waste are most concentrated, but the platform is built for used goods of all kinds. This funding lets us price more items in real time, grow our engineering team in Toronto, and scale for the U.S. market."

Since its launch, SELLIT9 has facilitated the trade of more than 6,000 items valued at over $2.4 million through its network of 100+ participating refurbishers and 25 participating merchants. This circular model has already diverted tons of e-waste from landfills.

"SELLIT9 is bringing a differentiated approach to recommerce, enabling consumers to turn owned goods into purchasing power. We believe their platform can reshape how value is unlocked across the retail landscape. Josh and Oz are exactly the kind of entrepreneurs the Seed Venture Fund partners with, fully aligned with BDC's mission to back ambitious Canadian companies with the potential to become category leaders," said Dinar Ahmed, Partner, BDC Seed Venture Fund.

"We are very excited to support SELLIT9 in this new stage of growth," said Kalthoum Bouacida, Partner at AQC Capital. "The team has built an innovative solution modernizing the trade-in market through a simple and efficient technology for merchants, resellers and consumers. We've been impressed by the founders' vision, execution, and ambition, and we look forward to supporting the company as it revolutionizes the resell market."

Addressing the growing environmental and economic crises

The investment arrives at a critical intersection of escalating environmental and economic crises. Globally, e-waste is rising five times faster than documented recycling, with a record 62 million tonnes generated in 2022. That's up 82% since 2010 and on track to hit 82 million tonnes by 2030, according to the UN Global E-waste Monitor. Simultaneously, consumers are facing unprecedented financial strain. With U.S. household debt hitting a record $18.8 trillion in Q1 2026 and nearly half of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) users missing payments due to a persistent cost-of-living crisis, consumers are actively seeking alternative purchasing power.

SELLIT9 directly addresses these challenges by fueling a booming U.S. recommerce market projected to reach $306.5 billion by 2030, a shift accelerated by the fact that 70% of consumers agree the stigma around buying secondhand has faded. By giving instant liquidity to underutilized household items, SELLIT9 offers an affordable alternative to traditional financing while keeping e-waste out of landfills.

ABOUT SELLIT9

SELLIT9 is a Toronto-based recommerce platform that lets people transform and unlock instant liquidity from underutilized household items. Starting with electronics, the highest-value and fastest-moving category, SELLIT9 partners with retailers and refurbishers across North America to turn idle items into liquidity for consumers and a new revenue and loyalty channel for merchants, while keeping usable goods out of landfills. Since launch, the platform has facilitated more than 6,000 trades worth over $2.4 million. Learn more at www.sellit9.com

SOURCE SELLIT9

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