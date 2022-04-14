SellersCommerce Set to Pivot Towards A 360° B2B ECommerce Platform by 2023

A headless model built on microservices that will enable our customers to deliver a more dynamic buying experience. Tweet this

Here's How the Company is Gearing Up to Ride the Headless Wave

Going headless means having an eCommerce solution with decoupled front and back end that allows businesses the flexibility of pushing data or content of any type to the front-end using APIs.

"This transition was always on the cards for us because the eCommerce industry clearly demands a more robust architecture that allows rapid deployments without impacting the back-end system." said Ashok Reddy, CEO of SellersCommerce.

"Starting 2023 all our platforms will follow a headless model built on microservices that will enable our customers to deliver a more dynamic buying experience without resorting to a complete rip-and-replace approach to scale their business." he added.

An eCommerce Experience Tailored for Enterprises

SellersCommerce's headless eCommerce infrastructure will offer unlimited flexibility to businesses to improve customer experience and technical performance by enabling them to:

Seamlessly manage multiple business models (B2B, B2C & B2X) from one platform.

Add new channels & touchpoints to improve customer experience without additional development effort.

Integrate with any system natively by configuring workflows using simple drag & drop.

Centralize business operations with PIM, CMS, Order Management & Warehouse Management.

About SellersCommerce: Founded in 2013, SellersCommerce is the fastest-growing B2B eCommerce company providing enterprise solutions to manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to launch and grow their online business. Their focus on digital innovation and creating customized sales solutions is what makes their platforms a game changer for both B2B & B2C businesses.

