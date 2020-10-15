SellersCommerce announces the launch of 40+ new enterprise connectors

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ -- Established B2B e-commerce solution provider, SellersCommerce, has announced the launch of 40 new enterprise connectors to their platform to assist customers in integrating popular applications like SAP, Salesforce, NetSuite, and others with their SC-supported online stores. As of October 15th, a total of 72 apps are available on SellersCommerce's App Store for both their B2B Program Manager and B2B Retailer Pro platforms. All the available connectors can be easily installed and configured in just a few clicks or have SellersCommerce do it for you.

"We're really excited about enabling these enterprise connectors," Ashok Reddy, CEO of SellersCommerce, said. "We feel that this is going to positively impact our customers and make integrations for them that much easier and simpler as they continue to expand their online stores with backend integrations."

According to SellersCommerce, this new enhancement will provide customers the unique opportunity to seamlessly exchange data between SellersCommerce and their ERPs, PIMs, CRMs, Order Management Systems, WMS and HR systems. Some of the other benefits will include:

The connectors reduce the integration and testing times to less than one week.

SOC 2 Type 2 connector, in particular, will enable security, availability, processing integrity, online privacy, and confidentiality.

The enhanced REST APIs enable the connection with any modern system seamlessly and easily.

Data Synchronization enables the connector to sync Products, Orders, Payment Processing, Shipping and Inventory as well as Customer information for all the ERPs.

New enhanced-API methods have been employed by SellersCommerce to ensure that the customers' platform can connect to the new software. Some of the new connectors include SAP, SAP BusinessOne, Salesforce, NetSuite, Oracle, Microsoft Dynamics, Coupa, Ariba, Workday, HubSpot, Zoho, BlueCherry ERP, Epicor ERP, and many more. All 72 connectors, including the 40 recently-added apps, are now available for download/integration today. For a complete list of connectors, visit SellersCommerce App Store.

About SellersCommerce: Growing from the pages of MadeToMeasure Magazine, SellersCommerce is the #1 B2C/B2B e-commerce platform that provides powerful, customized solutions for retailers, distributors, and manufacturers in order to help them run their uniform programs efficiently. They offer powerful tools to scale up uniform businesses in a variety of industries including public safety, medical, corporate, and others.

