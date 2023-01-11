Selenium Conference Chicago 2023 Announces Speaker Lineup, New Workshop Offering, Scholarship Program and More

Flagship Community Conference for the Leading Open Source Browser Automation Standard Returns to In-person Event in Chicago, March 28-30, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Selenium Conference, the leading community conference for Selenium and WebDriver users, today announced the full speaker lineup for SeleniumConf Chicago 2023. Returning to an in-person event for the first time since 2018, the agenda features a robust roster of Selenium and WebDriver ecosystem thought-leaders and automated testing experts from around the world. Preceded by an optional workshop day, the conference will open on Wednesday, March 29 with keynote presentations from quality and leadership coach Erika Chestnut and Selenium project core committer Diego Molina. Thursday's session opens with a keynote from Ministry of Testing's Mark Winteringham, and the conference closes with the traditional Q&A session with project core committers including Simon Stewart, Jim Evans, Titus Fortner, Marcus Merrell, David Burns, and Manoj Kumar, among others.

The list of Selenium and automated testing expert presenters currently includes:

Andrew Knight , Developer Advocate, Applitools

, Developer Advocate, Applitools Benjamin Bischoff , Test Automation Engineer, Trivago N.V.s

, Test Automation Engineer, Trivago N.V.s Bijoya Chatterjee, Director, Software QE, Sony PlayStation

Boni García, Staff Software Engineer, Sauce Labs

Christian Bromann , WebdriverIO Project Lead | Software Engineer, Stateful

, WebdriverIO Project Lead | Software Engineer, Stateful Corina-Adina Pip, QA Lead, Deloitte Digital

David Burns , Selenium Core Committer | Head of Open Source Program Office, BrowserStack

, Selenium Core Committer | Head of Open Source Program Office, BrowserStack Dmitriy Gumeniuk, Head of Testing Products, EPAM Systems

Eric Frankenberger , DevOps Engineer, Genesys Telecommunications

, DevOps Engineer, Genesys Telecommunications Ibironke Yekinni, Sr. Quality Assurance Engineer, Testify Limited

Jan Molak , SerenityJS Project Lead, SmartCode Ltd

, SerenityJS Project Lead, SmartCode Ltd Jason Huggins , Creator of Selenium | Founder, Tapster

, Creator of Selenium | Founder, Tapster Julia Pottinger , Head of Training and Development, QualityWorks

, Head of Training and Development, QualityWorks Liza Ivanova , Principal Software Engineer, Salesforce

, Principal Software Engineer, Salesforce Maksim Sadym, Software Engineer, Google

Michael Mintz , Creator of SeleniumBase | Director of Automation, iboss

, Creator of SeleniumBase | Director of Automation, iboss Robin Gupta , Associate Vice President, Provar

, Associate Vice President, Provar Roger Abelenda , CTO, Abstracta

, CTO, Abstracta Shi Ling Tai , CEO, UI-licious

, CEO, UI-licious Sri Harsha , SDET, EPAM Systems

On Tuesday, March 30, SeleniumConf will be offering optional, day-long workshops led by Selenium project and automated testing experts. Courses include a "Selenium Deep Dive" session led by Selenium Project Core Committer, Titus Fortner; "Driving Observability with Selenium Grid 4", led by Manoj Kumar, Selenium Project Leadership Committee member, VP, Developer Relations at LambdaTest and, "Advanced Appium 2.0", with Srinivasan Sekar & Sai Krishna, Lead Consultants at Thoughtworks and long-time Appium workshop instructors, and a new offering, "State Model-Based Testing Using Selenium", led by Ru Cindrea, Managing Partner and Senior Test Consultant, Altom Consulting & Alex Rotaru, Co-owner, Altom Consulting. The conference will also be offering its long-standing workshop, "Fix a Bug, Become a Committer" but this year the session will be offered at no-cost to a limited number of qualified applicants (other than the cost of a conference ticket). The application window is now open and details can be found here .

"The SeleniumConf Program and Extended Program Review committees went through an exhaustive review process to assemble the SeConf Chicago 2023 lineup," said Manoj Kumar, Selenium Conference Program Chair. "Our goal is to provide the Selenium and WebDriver communities with practical, hands-on information they can immediately put to use when they return from the conference. As we get back to an in-person event I couldn't be more excited about the program we are offering."

The conference organizers also announced a Scholarship program that will cover the cost of the conference, plus travel and lodging expenses. This program aims to provide this opportunity to those in need of financial aid or who are a part of a group historically excluded or underrepresented in the technology sector. The conference will provide educational content, professional development and networking opportunities. The application window will open later this month and details will be available on the conference website (https://seleniumconf.com/)

The conference organizers wish to thank both the sponsors signed to date for their support of the Selenium project and the community, including Selenium level sponsors LambdaTest and Sauce Labs, and Platinum level sponsors Applitools, Globant and Tricentis, as well as the Software Freedom Conservancy, the Selenium project's non-profit home, a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to ethical technology and software freedom for all.

More details and links to register for SeleniumConf Chicago 2023 can be found on the conference website, https://seleniumconf.com/.

About Selenium Conference

Since 2011, the Selenium Conference has been devoted to advancing the knowledge and application of Selenium, the open source standard for automating web and mobile browser interactions. Now in its 13th year, the conference has been held in numerous locations including the United States, Europe, India and Japan, with plans to continue building its International footprint. The goal of the conference is to educate and support the Selenium and WebDriver communities, providing attendees with practical, hands-on information they, their teams and their companies can put to immediate use. For more information please visit https://seleniumconf.com/

About Software Freedom Conservancy

Software Freedom Conservancy is a US-based 501(c)(3) public charity centered around ethical technology. Its mission is to ensure the right to repair, improve and reinstall software. The Conservancy promotes and defends these rights through fostering free and open source software (FOSS) projects, driving initiatives that actively make technology more inclusive, and advancing policy strategies that defend FOSS (such as copyleft). For more information please visit https://sfconservancy.org/

Media Contact

Bill McGee

[email protected]

