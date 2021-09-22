Select Introduces Breakthrough Vape Technology with Cliq by Select

With a proprietary gravity-fed pod and ultra-tough stainless steel encasing combined with its premium design and convenient USB-C charging port, Cliq comfortably brings the best of Select's high-quality oil and innovative hardware into the hands of cannabis consumers. The contoured pod design ensures customers get every last drop of premium Elite cannabis oil, while the strong magnetic pod and device connection ensures a secure fit that closes with a signature "click" sound. Cliq by Select utilizes an "auto draw" feature (inhalation activates the device), and allows for variable battery voltage, creating a bespoke potency experience to match user preferences at any moment. Cliq pods will be available in sativa, hybrid and indica varieties in 0.5g and 1.0g sizes, depending on individual state regulations.

"Cliq is perfect for consumers seeking a high-end hardware vape system that's easy-to-use, is as comfortable as it is durable, and uses premium oil from a trusted brand known for its quality and safety standards. As with every product and service we launch at Curaleaf, we are fully committed to elevating the cannabis experience of each and every kind of cannabis consumer with brands people love," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf.

"This is more than just a stylish piece of hardware. Cliq has been years in the making, and is a real testament to the talent and dedication of the Select team, who have cut no corners in elevating what is possible with a better consumer experience. We stressed over even the smallest features and internal mechanics to make Cliq a user's favorite way to vape," said Cameron Forni, founder of Select.

The Select brand is currently available in 17 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah, and most recently New Jersey. Cliq by Select will sit alongside premium vape offerings including Select Elite Live, Select Fresh, and Select Essentials. To find out more about Select's portfolio of products, or to find a dispensary near you that carries Select products, go to www.selectbetter.com.

About Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to improve lives by providing clarity around cannabis and confidence around consumption. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf and Select, provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 23 states with 109 dispensaries, 22 cultivation sites and over 30 processing sites, and employs over 5,000 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

