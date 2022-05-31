Sekisui Specialty Chemicals Announces Global Price Increase

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals announced today that it will increase the price of Selvol® Polyvinyl Alcohol, Selvol Ultiloc®, Selvol Ultalux®, and Selvol Premiol® products up to the amounts shown in the table.

Region Increase From: North America $500/mt Latin America $500/mt Asia $500/mt EMEA 500€/mt

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals remains committed to meeting customers' needs with high quality products. The increase will take effect on June 15th, or as contracts and agreements allow. Customers should contact their local Sekisui sales representative for more details.

Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/

SOURCE Sekisui Specialty Chemicals

For further information: Phone: 972-277-2900 Fax: 972-277-2907