SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions Launches Burlington Operations to Advance Made-in-Canada Modular Construction

New manufacturing platform will support faster delivery of housing and community infrastructure across Canada

BURLINGTON, ON, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of Japan-based SEKISUI Chemical Co., Ltd., today announced the expansion of its manufacturing and operations in Burlington, Ontario, establishing a new Canadian platform to support the country's growing housing and infrastructure needs.

SEKISUI CMS delivers high-precision steel-frame modular building systems for residential, educational, institutional, and commercial projects. The Burlington operation will serve as the company's Canadian manufacturing and operational hub, bringing advanced modular construction technology and expertise developed through more than 50 years of experience in Japan to the Canadian market.

"At SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions, we are building a housing system designed to deliver high-quality outcomes consistently and at scale," said Masatoshi Kifuji, CEO of SEKISUI CMS. "Our approach is rooted in reproducible quality, ensuring the same high standards regardless of who builds a project or when it is delivered. We also believe that meeting commitments matters. A high-quality building delivered late is not a successful outcome. As we expand in Burlington, we remain guided by a simple principle: stay true to the fundamentals, focus on quality, and deliver for the communities we serve."

SEKISUI CMS's modular construction approach enables up to 90 per cent of building construction to occur in a controlled factory environment before modules are transported and assembled onsite. This process can improve construction efficiency, enhance quality control, reduce project timelines, and support more sustainable building practices.

"As our economy continues to grow, so too does the demand for safe and reliable infrastructure that can support workers and families," said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. "By establishing a new manufacturing hub in Burlington, SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions will benefit from the province's stable and competitive business environment, while further strengthening our reputation for excellence in the advanced manufacturing sector. We congratulate SEKISUI CMS on this latest milestone and look forward to seeing this new facility catalyze their presence in the North American market."

The company plans to serve a range of sectors, including low- and mid-rise residential developments, schools and educational facilities, institutional buildings, and commercial projects. Over time, SEKISUI CMS expects to support projects across Ontario and expand into broader Canadian and North American markets.

"SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions' expansion is great news for Burlington and for Canada," said Karina Gould, Member of Parliament for Burlington. "By creating good, skilled jobs and bringing advanced modular construction technology to our community, this investment will strengthen made-in-Canada manufacturing and help deliver the homes, schools and community infrastructure Canadians need. I'm proud that Burlington continues to attract innovative global companies that are investing, growing and building their future here."

The decision to establish operations in Burlington was driven by the Toronto Region's deep talent pool, strong transportation and logistics infrastructure, proximity to major housing and education markets, and supportive environment for innovation and investment.

"The Toronto Region continues to attract global companies that are helping solve some of society's most pressing challenges," said Stephen Lund, CEO, Toronto Global. " SEKISUI's investment brings advanced manufacturing expertise, creates skilled jobs, and strengthens Ontario's capacity to deliver the housing and community infrastructure needed for future growth. We are proud to have supported SEKISUI CMS as it established its Canadian presence in Burlington."

SEKISUI CMS worked closely with the City of Burlington, Invest Ontario and Toronto Global throughout its expansion planning process. The partnership provided support on regional positioning, market entry strategy, and alignment with local economic development priorities to help facilitate the company's long-term growth in the Greater Toronto Area.

"As Canada faces growing demand for housing and community infrastructure, SEKISUI CMS's Burlington expansion represents a significant investment in domestic construction capacity and advanced manufacturing capabilities," said Marianne Meed Ward, Mayor of Burlington. "Their innovative approach will play a meaningful role in helping address housing supply challenges while supporting the development of high-quality educational, institutional, and commercial facilities across the country. We are proud to welcome SEKISUI CMS to Burlington and thank them for choosing our city as their Canadian manufacturing and operations hub. Their investment will create local jobs, strengthen our economy, and help deliver the infrastructure Canadians need, when they need it most."

As Canada faces increasing demand for housing and community infrastructure, SEKISUI CMS's Burlington expansion represents a significant investment in domestic construction capacity and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The company aims to play a meaningful role in helping address housing supply challenges while supporting the development of high-quality educational, institutional, and commercial facilities across the country.

About SEKISUI

SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions Inc. is a Canadian modular construction company and a subsidiary of SEKISUI Chemical Co., Ltd., a global leader in advanced materials and housing technologies. Leveraging over 50 years of modular building expertise, SEKISUI CMS delivers high-quality, steel-frame modular construction solutions across residential, educational, institutional, and commercial sectors. The company is committed to accelerating construction timelines, enhancing quality, and supporting sustainable, Net Zero-ready building practices in Canada.

Visit https://www.sekisui-cms.com/ for more information.

About Toronto Global

Toronto Global brings world-class investment to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to create jobs and strengthen the economy. The company works proactively to pursue global companies and supports every stage of their journey, from first outreach to final decision. By connecting investors with the region's talent, business ecosystem, government partners and market opportunities, Toronto Global helps companies understand why the GTA is the right place to grow. Since its creation, the organization has helped hundreds of international companies invest and expand in the region, generating billions in economic impact.

About Invest Ontario

Invest Ontario is the dedicated agency for investment attraction in the province. We serve as global businesses' partner and one-window access to Ontario, providing expertise and tailored services throughout their investment journey. With a focus on the advanced manufacturing, life sciences and technology sectors, we are committed to securing strategic investments that create jobs, generate returns to the province and drive Ontario's long-term economic growth and global competitiveness.

SOURCE SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions

Media Contact: Peter Schoettle, VP, Sales, SEKISUI Canada Modular Solutions Inc., Email: [email protected]