DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Between September 14 and 16, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, several separate packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at the Drummond Institution, a federal medium security facility.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included 306 grams of hashish, four grams of cannabis resin, 50 tablets of amphetamine, 26 ecstasy pills, three cellphones, one SIM card and 1076 grams of tobacco. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $72,520.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Elyse Sullivan, Acting Assistant Warden, Management Services, Drummond Institution, (819) 477-5112