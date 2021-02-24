DRUMMONDVILLE, QC, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - In recent weeks, as the result of the vigilance of staff members, two packages containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Drummond Institution, a federal medium-security facility.

On January 30, 2021, a package containing 215 grams of hashish, 429 grams of tobacco, one USB stick and one SD card was seized. In total, the institutional value of the seized items is estimated at $30,080.

On February 12, 2021, another package containing 150 grams of marijuana, 250 grams of tobacco and one cellular phone with connection wire was seized. In total, the institutional value of the seized items is estimated at $22,550.

The police has been notified and the institution is investigating these seizures.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

For further information: Contact, Michèle Bourbonnais, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Drummond Institution, (819) 477-5112 #210