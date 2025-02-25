STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 20, 2025, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing unauthorized items was seized at Stony Mountain Institution, a multi-level security federal institution.

The items seized included cell phones, chargers and SIM cards. The total estimated institutional value of these items is $81,650.

Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1 866 780 3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters -- Prairies, (306) 514-2203