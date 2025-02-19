STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - On February 17, 2025, Correctional Officers in the medium security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, intercepted an inmate who was attempting to bring contraband into the institution.

The contraband seized includes THC and crystal meth. The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $55,750.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258