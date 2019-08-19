Seizure of contraband at La Macaza Institution

LA MACAZA, QC, Aug. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 11, 2019, at about 10 a.m., Correctional Service Canada Staff in partnership with la Sûreté du Québec intercepted a vehicle on the perimeter of La Macaza Institution, a medium federal security facility.

Correctional Officers seized from the vehicle approximately 500 grams of tobacco, 30 grams of marijuana and opioid tablets. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $16,000.

Police Officers from la Sûreté du Québec proceeded with the arrest of the two occupants in the vehicle; a 33 year old man, and a 40 year old woman both from Montreal. The case will be submitted to the Directorate of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions.

CSC uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

