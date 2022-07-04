Seizure of contraband at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, AB, July 4, 2022 /CNW/ - On June 22, 2022, correctional officers at Edmonton Institution, a maximum security federal institution, confiscated contraband and unauthorized items from inmates during a search of the institution. The search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, detector-dog teams and security intelligence officers. The contraband and unauthorized weapons seized included 19 cellular phones, multiple stabbing weapons, tobacco, multiple nicotine patches, 48 grams of THC, and 66 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $296,000.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

