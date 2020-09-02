Seizure of contraband at Edmonton Institution

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 28, 2020, correctional officers at Edmonton Institution, a maximum security federal institution, intercepted an inmate who was attempting to bring contraband into the institution.

This seizure is the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, the detector-dog team, health care staff, and security intelligence officers. The contraband seized includes 28 grams of THC and two tablets of opiates. The total institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $45,000.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

