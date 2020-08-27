EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - On August 19, 2020, at about 7 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband was seized at Edmonton Institution.

The contraband seized included methamphetamine. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $20,000.

The police have been notified.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Barbara Sagh, Assistant Warden Management Services, Edmonton Institution, (780) 472-4904