STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 19, 2024, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Stony Mountain Institution, a multi-level security federal institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included cell phones, charging cables, headphones, SIM card readers and cocaine. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $73,750.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on X and Facebook.

For more information, please visit our website.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, 306-203-2019