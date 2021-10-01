Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Drumheller Institution

DRUMHELLER, AB, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

Between September 15, 2021, and September 25, 2021, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, multiple contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the minimum security unit and on the grounds of the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution.

The various items seized included tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), "shatter" (cannabis concentrate), methamphetamine, steroids, cell phones, SIM cards, vaping products, tobacco, nicotine patches, and unidentified white pills. The total estimated institutional value of these seizures is $214,370.

The police have been notified and the institution is investigating.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Maureen Quintal, Assistant Warden Management Services, Drumheller Institution, 403-820-6056