Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Donnacona Institution

DONNACONA, QC, Aug. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - On July 29, 2019 at about 1 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of a correctional officer, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized in the maximum security unit at Donnacona Institution.

A search was conducted to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized include 300 caplets of steroids and nearly 102 grams of hashish. In total, the institutional value of this seizure is estimated at $18,738. The Sûreté du Québec has been notified.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Stéphane Jaillet, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Donnacona Institution, 418-285-2455, ext. 2110