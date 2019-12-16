Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Donnacona Institution

DONNACONA, QC, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On December 8, 2019, at about 2:30 p.m., as a result of the vigilance of a correctional officer, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items were seized in the yard of Donnacona Institution, a maximum-security unit.

The items seized included 199.6 grams of hashish, 293 grams of tobacco and 7 packets of rolling papers. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $35,064.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs and contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Stéphane Jaillet, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Donnacona Institution, 418-285-2455, ext. 2110

Related Links

https://www.csc-scc.gc.ca/

