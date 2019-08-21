Seizure of contraband and unauthorized items at Donnacona Institution

DONNACONA, QC, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - On August 10 and 11, 2019, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Donnacona Institution, a federal maximum security institution.

These seizures are the result of the combined efforts of correctional officers, detector-dog team and security intelligence officers.

Seizure of contraband items

On August 10, at about 10 a.m., correctional officers intercepted a visitor who was attempting to bring contraband into the institution. About 18,7 grams of crystal methamphetamine were seized.

The visitor was arrested and may face criminal charges.

Seizure of unauthorized items

On August 11, at about 6 p.m., a package containing unauthorized items was seized. Items seized include 299,3 grams of hashish, 43,1 grams of tobacco and a cellular phone. A search was ordered to ensure the safety and security of the institution, its staff and inmates. The Sûreté du Québec has been notified.

In total, the institutional value of these two seizures is estimated at $55 400.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC introduced a complete smoking ban in all federal correctional institutions in 2008.

CSC has set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1‑866‑780‑3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

