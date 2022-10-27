DONNACONA, QC, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On October 24, 2022, as a result of the vigilance of staff members, a package containing contraband and unauthorized items was seized at Donnacona Institution, a federal maximum security institution.

The contraband and unauthorized items seized included 168 grams of hashish, one cellphone and one SIM card. The total estimated institutional value of this seizure is $25,585.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) uses a number of tools to prevent drugs from entering its institutions. These tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates, and visitors.

CSC is heightening measures to prevent contraband from entering its institutions in order to help ensure a safe and secure environment for everyone. CSC also works in partnership with the police to take action against those who attempt to introduce contraband into correctional institutions.

CSC has also set up a telephone tip line for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security at CSC institutions. These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates, and staff members working at CSC institutions.

The toll-free number, 1–866–780–3784, helps ensure that the information shared is protected and that callers remain anonymous.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: Media Relations, Quebec Region, [email protected]