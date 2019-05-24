SEI Canada Makes Changes to Several Funds

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 /CNW/ -- SEI Investments Canada Company (SEI Canada), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), today announced status changes to several of its funds.

SEI Canada intends to launch a new FC class of units for select funds, make closures to specific fund classes and rename the EAFE Equity Fund as the International Equity Fund. Details of these expected changes are disclosed in the preliminary and pro forma filing of the Simplified Prospectus dated May 23, 2019. The changes will be effective upon the filing of SEI Canada's final simplified prospectus, expected to occur on or about June 28, 2019. No changes will be made to any of these funds' investment objectives or strategies.

Funds launching Class FC Units:

Balanced 60/40 Fund

Balanced Monthly Income Fund

Conservative Monthly Income Fund

Global Managed Volatility Fund

Growth 100 Fund

Growth 80/20 Fund

Income 20/80 Fund

Income 40/60 Fund

Funds closing Class Z Units:

All Equity Fund

Balanced Fund

Balanced Monthly Income Fund

Conservative Fund

Conservative Monthly Income Fund

Growth Fund

Moderate Fund

Canadian Equity Fund

International Equity Fund (formerly known as EAFE Equity Fund)

Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Global Managed Volatility Fund

Canadian Fixed Income Fund

Real Return Bond Fund

Short Term Bond Fund

Short Term Investment Fund

Funds closing both Class Z and Class Z(H) Units:

U.S. High Yield Bond Fund

U.S. Large Company Equity Fund

More information on the fund class changes and the closure of specific classes can be found in the preliminary and pro forma simplified prospectus referenced above. The final filing of the simplified prospectus is expected to be on or about June 28, 2019.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI's goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI

After 50 years in business, SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) remains a leading global provider of investment processing, investment management, and investment operations solutions that help corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors, and ultra-high-net-worth families create and manage wealth. As of March 31, 2019, through its subsidiaries and partnerships in which the company has a significant interest, SEI manages, advises or administers $945 billion in hedge, private equity, mutual fund and pooled or separately managed assets, including $332 billion in assets under management and $609 billion in client assets under administration. For more information, visit seic.com .

*Figures are in US dollars.

Company/Media Contact:

Leslie Wojcik

SEI

+1 610-676-4191

lwojcik@seic.com

SOURCE SEI

Related Links

https://seic.com

