Segway Navimow Expands Robotic Mower Lineup with Smarter, More Effortless Lawn Care Solutions Debuting at CES 2026

Designed to make automated mowing easier than ever, Navimow's new models feature true drop and mow installation, without the need for any perimeter wires or antenna reference station. Thanks to Navimow's multi-modal navigation technologies, including network RTK and high precision solid-state LiDAR, the mowers can interpret real-world lawn conditions with an always-on signal from day one.

Navimow has significantly enhanced the new models' capabilities on rough terrain, while ensuring cleaner cuts and gentler handling even on steep slopes, tight turns, and delicate grass. Its proprietary turf-safe Xero-turn™ AWD technology enables both powerful climbing capabilities and gentle, zero-turn–like maneuvers, ensuring the new mowers navigate challenging terrain without scuffing, digging, or leaving divots.

"At Navimow, innovation isn't just about adding new features--it's about simplifying life through technology that works seamlessly in the background," says George Ren, CEO, Navimow. "By combining intelligent automation with our latest advancements in navigation and control, we're turning lawn care into something people no longer have to think about. Our purpose is to free homeowners and professionals alike from a timely task of manually mowing lawns, while our technology quietly delivers perfect results and healthier grass without the work."

As part of its commitment to next-generation sensing and navigation, Navimow has also partnered with RoboSense to integrate its groundbreaking solid-state LiDAR technology into select models. This collaboration brings together RoboSense's leadership in solid-state LiDAR and Navimow's proven consumer robotics platform to set a new benchmark for the future of yard automation.

Navimow X4 Series: Flagship Large Yard Solution With Innovative Turf-Safe Xero-turn™ AWD

The Navimow X4 Series brings automotive-grade performance to large and challenging landscapes, delivering unmatched power, stability, and precision for heavy-duty mowing. The X4 Series is available in two models--the X430 ($2,499) for up to 1 acre and the X450 ($2,999) for up to 1.5 acres--offering serious capability for expansive residential properties.

X4's turf-safe Xero-turn™ AWD system conquers slopes up to 84 percent (40 degrees), a market-leading achievement in robotic mowing. By adding two independent front-wheel steering motors, X4 enables turf-safe, zero-turn–like maneuvers that deliver agile U-turns without stretching or damaging grass. Meanwhile, Navimow's Traction Control System (TCS) dynamically adjusts torque to prevent slipping, ensuring steady traction on slippery and low-traction ground.

X4 also features a sophisticated MowMentum™ Cutting System, including a large dual cutting deck, 12 thickened cutting blades, and dual 180-watt cutting motors. It is all managed by Navimow's smart cutting algorithm and EdgeSense to deliver premium cut quality even through dense or tall grass like St. Augustine--no missed grass, and edges are all taken care of. Combined with its fast-charging system, X4 achieves three times the mowing efficiency of its market competitors, capable of mowing up to one acre in just 11 hours.

For navigation, X4 combines triple-frequency network RTK, 360° VSLAM, and VIO technologies, which enable centimeter-level mapping accuracy. The onboard network RTK, free to users for life, will provide an always-on signal and eliminate the need for a physical antenna station.

The X4 is also IPX6-rated waterproof and includes Apple "find my" support, a rain sensor, and smart home integration for Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Home Assistant.

Navimow i2 Series: Upgraded power and precision for everyday Lawn Maintenance

The Navimow i2 Series comes with i2 AWD variants and i2 LiDAR variants, delivering power and accuracy to meet the varying needs of different properties.

The Navimow i2 AWD introduces the innovative turf-safe Xero-turn™ AWD performance to smaller residential lawns, making it the only AWD mower in its class. Its three-wheel drive system delivers 45 percent (24 degree) slope climbing, enhanced traverse capability in rough terrain, and high stability on slopes as well as on muddy or slippery ground. Its third wheel is energy-efficient and will extend runtime by up to 30 percent compared to its previous edition. The i2 AWD will be available in two models--the i206 AWD ($999) for up to 0.15 acre and the i210 AWD ($1,299) for up to 0.25 acre.

For homeowners with complex landscapes, the Navimow i215 LiDAR enhances the i2 platform with an innovative solid-state LiDAR, which scans nearly 200,000 points per second to create an ultra-detailed spatial map. This enables flawless navigation in complex scenarios, including under trees, through narrow paths, or at night. Its navigation suite fuses solid-state LiDAR with AI-driven vision for precise obstacle recognition--detecting objects as small as one centimeter and identifying more than 200 types of obstacles, including moving animals and suspended garden equipment. Due to its high-precision LiDAR, i215 LiDAR also features Geo-sketch™, which delivers life-like 3D mapping of users' yards and auto-mapping. Users can drop and mow to capture a 3D map of their yard and effortlessly customize the map--a truly intuitive app experience. The i215 LiDAR manages up to 0.37 acres of lawn.

Navimow H2 Series: Next-level precision with triple fusion navigation system

The H2 Series, Navimow's complex lawn master, further elevates the brand's legacy of smart lawn care with greater intelligence, control, and performance. The H2 Series features EFLS™ LiDAR+, which combines LiDAR, Network RTK, and vision technologies into an integrated triple navigation system. EFLS™ LiDAR+ seamlessly switches positioning modes in just 1 millisecond for uninterrupted operation in any environment--even under trees, through narrow passages, and at night.

Engineered for strength and precision, the Navimow H2's ultra-precise obstacle avoidance detects objects as small as one centimeter and identifies more than 200 types, ensuring safe, uninterrupted operation. LiDAR-driven Terrain Adapt feature and Electronic Stability Control(ESC) maintain perfect balance on inclines up to 45 percent (24 degrees). The mower also features GeoSketch™ and auto-mapping features. It is available in two models: the H210 for lawns up to 0.25 acre and the H220 for lawns up to 0.5 acre.

Navimow Terranox Series: Redefining Commercial Lawn Care with Intelligent, All-Terrain Power

Navimow's new Terranox Series represents the pinnacle of robotic mowing performance, engineered for commercial use and professional landscape maintenance. Designed to cover vast areas up to 6 acres, these robotic mowers combine AWD capability and drop and mow simplicity with unmatched efficiency--capable of mowing the equivalent of a full football field in a single day. The Terranox Series will be available in two models--the CM120M1 to manage up to 3 acres and the CM240M1 to manage up to 6 acres.

In addition to its new robotic mowers, Navimow will begin offering Fleet™ Management software for pros to easily manage multiple devices remotely, check each device's status, and review mowing statistics with ease, largely enhancing efficiency without adding extra labor cost. Navimow will also offer dedicated care and support for business owners to ensure worry-free business operation.

Debuting at CES 2026, Available Via Pre-Order

The 2026 Navimow lineup ushers in a new era of intelligent, automated lawn care designed for every type of landscape. From small residential lawns to expansive commercial grounds, each model combines advanced robotics, professional-grade performance, and effortless ease of use to make lawn maintenance simpler, smarter, and more efficient for everyone.

The complete collection will make its official debut at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, located at booth #9615A in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The i2 AWD Series and the X4 Series will be available for pre-order beginning January 16, on Friday at 8:00 a.m. at navimow.com. Navimow will also have an early bird offer available during the pre-order.

The i206 AWD will have a retail price of $999, while the i210 AWD will have a retail price of $1,299. The X430 will retail for $2,499, while the X450 will retail for $2,999. Pricing and channel availability for additional models will be available at a later date.

For full product details, specifications, and further details on regional availability, visit navimow.com .

About Segway Navimow

Segway is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots. Integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, the company's businesses are all around the world. Founded in 1999 by renowned inventor Dean Kamen, Segway has always strived to provide high-quality, safe, and reliable products for its customers.

Navimow was first introduced by Segway in 2021 and is the company's entry into offering gardening and outdoor tools. Powered by Segway's spirit of innovation and over 20 years of experience in the robotic sector, Navimow developed the Exact Fusion Locating System (EFLS) capable of centimeter-level precise positioning and continues to enhance its offerings with groundbreaking features. Today, Navimow serves households in more than 30 countries with 400,000 user bases, including Germany, France, Denmark, the US, the UK, Australia, and more.

