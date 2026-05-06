Seeing Clearly Isn't Enough: Why Eye Exams Matter More Than You Think

Doctors of Optometry Urge Albertans to Prioritize Eye Exams This Vision Health Month

EDMONTON, AB, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - This Vision Health Month, Doctors of Optometry are reminding Albertans that clear vision is not the same as healthy eyes -- and skipping routine eye exams could put their sight at risk.

While many people assume that 20/20 vision means their eyes are healthy, optometrists warn that serious eye diseases can develop without noticeable symptoms.

Vision problems often remain undiagnosed and untreated, including in children and seniors. Image courtesy of AAO. (CNW Group/Alberta Association of Optometrists)

"You can have perfect vision and still be living with conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration, or diabetic retinopathy," says Dr. Sophia Leung, Doctor of Optometry and President of the Alberta Association of Optometrists. "These diseases can progress silently, and by the time symptoms appear, permanent damage may have already occurred."

According to the Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), more than 160,000 Albertans are living with blindness or vision loss1. Despite this, many people delay or skip eye exams, assuming they would notice if something was wrong.

"Vision problems often remain undiagnosed and untreated, including in children and seniors," says Dr. Leung. "The reality is, many Albertans assume they would notice an issue -- but in many cases, they don't."

Doctors of Optometry emphasize that eye exams go far beyond updating prescriptions for glasses and contacts. A comprehensive eye exam can detect more than 270 health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, and even certain cancers -- often before symptoms appear elsewhere in the body.

______________________________ 1Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB), Blindness in Canada. https://www.cnib.ca/en/sight-loss-info/blindness/blindness-canada

Eye health matters at every age

Optometrists stress that eye care is essential throughout every stage of life -- and early detection is critical. Recommended eye exam frequency is as follows: infants should have their first exam between six and nine months; children should have at least one exam before starting school and annually thereafter; adults aged 19 to 64 should have an eye exam every two years; and seniors aged 65 and older should have annual exams.

For children, vision plays a key role in development and learning.

"Eighty per cent of learning is visual, yet children often don't report vision problems because they assume how they see is normal," says Dr. Leung. "Parents may think their child is struggling to focus or learn, when in reality, it may be because they can't see clearly."

Early detection is especially important for young eyes, as treatment is most effective before age eight. For older adults, maintaining eye health is closely tied to independence and quality of life.

"Routine eye exams are one of the simplest ways to help seniors maintain independence -- whether it's driving safely, staying active, or reducing the risk of falls," adds Dr. Leung.

A simple step to protect lifelong vision

Doctors of Optometry also remind Albertans they are the first point of contact for eye health concerns -- from infections and injuries to sudden vision changes.

"Optometrists are trained to diagnose, treat, and manage a wide range of eye conditions," says Dr. Leung. "Routine eye exams are one of the simplest and most effective ways to protect both your vision and your overall health."

Partial coverage towards annual eye exams is available for children under 19 and seniors 65 and older in Alberta, along with certain medically necessary visits. Patients are encouraged to check with their optometrist about any additional fees when booking.

This May, Albertans are encouraged to make their eye health a priority.

"Don't wait for symptoms," says Dr. Leung. "If it's been a while since your last eye exam, Vision Health Month is the perfect time to book one."

About the Alberta Association of Optometrists

The Alberta Association of Optometrists is Alberta's leading optometric professional organization, representing more than 900 Doctors of Optometry in over 120 communities across the province. AAO members are highly trained, regulated health professionals providing primary eye health and vision care to Albertans. For more information, please visit www.optometrists.ab.ca.

SOURCE Alberta Association of Optometrists

Media Contact: Blake Marczuk, [email protected], (403) 915 8260; Cassie Martin, [email protected], (519) 807-8920