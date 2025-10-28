Sedibelo Resources Limited Announces Successful US$15m Equity Capital Raise

ST. PETER PORT, UK, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Sedibelo Resources Limited ("Sedibelo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has recently completed an equity capital raise comprised of a rights offering and private placements (collectively, the "Equity Capital Raise"), pursuant to which the Company raised a total of US$15,113,991.82 by way of the issuance of 4,679,254,433 ordinary voting shares of the Company ("Shares") at a subscription price of US$0.00323 per share, and the issuance of the same number of options convertible into Shares at a price of US$0.00323 per option (the "Conversion Price"). Proceeds from the Equity Capital Raise are expected to be used for general corporate, capital expenditure and working capital requirements of Sedibelo, its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, including, without limitation, undertaking geotechnical and economic studies (including a feasibility study for its core underground project conducted by an independent third party).

The Equity Capital Raise was completed on the same economic terms as the private placement portion of the previous fundraise announced on 20 January 2025 (the "January 2025 Fundraise"). Over the course of this year, the Company has raised approximately US$35 million via the Equity Capital Raise and the January 2025 Fundraise. For more information on the January 2025 Fundraise and access to the Company's other disclosure documents, including the Rights Offering Circular dated 24 July 2025, please refer to the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Further to the Equity Capital Raise and the receipt of South African Reserve Bank approvals recently obtained in respect of a portion of the Shares issued pursuant to the January 2025 Fundraise, on the date hereof the Company has 11,953,264,439 issued and outstanding Shares, and 13,718,725,877 issued and outstanding options convertible into Shares at the Conversion Price.

Disclaimer

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expected uses of proceeds of the Equity Capital Raise and future geotechnical, economic and feasibility studies. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to, events generally impacting global economic, financial, political and social stability.

Although the Company has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements or events not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of these factors are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to reissue or update forward-looking statements or information as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking information made herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Sedibelo Resources Limited

All enquiries should be addressed to Mr. Erich Clarke at [email protected].