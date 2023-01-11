SEDAR filing of the unaudited Interim Financial Statements to September 30, 2022, and Update on the failure-to-file cease trade order by the Ontario Securities Commission

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - RYAH GROUP Inc. (¨RYAH¨-''the Corporation''-CSE),The Board of Directors of RYAH Group Inc. has adopted the unaudited interim financial statements to September 30, 2022. These have been filed on SEDAR, as per the regulations, together with the Management Discussion & Analysis (''MD&A''), and the CEO and CFO certificates.

As announced in late July 2022, the Ontario Securities Commission (''OSC'') has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (''FFCTO'') on the trading of RYAH Group's subordinate voting shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. This FFCTO is still in place.

Now that the Corporation has filed on SEDAR, all its financial statements (audited annual and unaudited interim), the related MD&As and CEO and CFO certificates, RYAH filed with the Ontario Securities Commission a request for the revocation of the FFCTO in accordance with the regulations. Once the revocation granted trading of the shares should resume. RYAH will keep investors updated with regular news releases.

About RYAH Group Inc.:

RYAH is a global Big Data and cannabis and other nutraceutical delivery technology company enabling valuable AI-powered predictive analytics of the efficacy of plant-based medicines and other substances administered through its IoT-connected devices including the world's only Smart InhalerTM and Smart PatchTM.

AI: Artificial Intelligence

IoT: Internet of Things

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE RYAH Group, Inc.

For further information: Dr. David R. Richards, CEO: [email protected], +1.703.453.7170; Mr. Jules Gagnon, AVP, Investor Relations: [email protected], +1.514.781.7030; François C. Desrosiers, F.C.S.I., CFO :[email protected], +1-438-874-0558