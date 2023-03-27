Securing Critical Minerals Supply: Rock Tech Breaks Ground for its First Lithium Conversion Plant in Germany

Rock Tech broke ground for its European first-of-kind lithium conversion plant in Germany , enabling an entire battery value chain in the region.

Mercedes-Benz as strategic partner to procure lithium hydroxide from Guben Converter for its state-of-the art battery production in Europe .

The start of commissioning and ramp-up for the lithium converter is expected in 2025 and battery-grade lithium hydroxide production in early 2026.

The Guben Converter is the first of five converters that Rock Tech intends to build in Europe and North America .

GUBEN, Germany, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech") is excited to have broken ground for its first lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Guben, Germany (the "Guben Converter"). The facility will be the first of its kind in Europe and a blueprint for the EU's new strategic goals to secure 12 times the demand of lithium by 2030 and at the same time to process 40% of it regionally.

Rock Tech Lithium - securing critical minerals with its first European lithium hydroxide conversion plant in Guben, Germany. It will start operation in 2025. (CNW Group/Rock Tech Lithium Inc.)

At the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, the Premier of the State of Brandenburg Dr. Dietmar Woidke stated, "I am very pleased that we have attracted Rock Tech, a visionary cleantech company, which brings us closer to our goal of becoming a hub of modern industry, sustainable mobility, and high technology. With this groundbreaking, Brandenburg is taking another important step towards becoming a highly prosperous and climate neutral growth cluster."

"Rock Tech's lithium plant in Guben will considerably strengthen Brandenburg's position as the centre of electromobility and energy transition in Germany. Brandenburg will thus be able to cover the entire value chain from raw material processing to battery and cell production to EV construction and battery recycling," the State Minister for Economic Affairs, Prof. Dr. Jörg Steinbach added.

Rock Tech's refining plant is considered the most advanced lithium converter project in Europe and will, in one facility, process lithium-bearing hard rock into battery-grade lithium hydroxide for the cathode and battery industry. This is a significant accelerator for the EV mobility transition and fundamental building block for automakers in the region.

"For Mercedes-Benz, the shift towards electric mobility also means a change in our supply chains. Three goals are central to us: Sustainability, raw material security and localization of procurement. Today's groundbreaking in Guben is therefore another milestone for Mercedes-Benz towards the sustainable production of state-of-the-art batteries. When it comes to our lithium supply here in Europe, Rock Tech will play a key role for Mercedes-Benz in the future," said Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement.

"Our Guben Converter is spearheading the lithium refining industry in Europe. We focus on zero-waste, sustainable processing and strategic partnerships. As a Canadian-German company we are building bridges and opportunities across the Atlantic and further to Australia, the world largest global lithium spodumene producer," Rock Tech's chief executive, Dirk Harbecke, said.

The groundbreaking marked the official start of onsite works on the 125,750 square metres future lithium hydroxide converter. Rock Tech has recently been awarded the first partial permit according to the Federal Immission Control Act and is on schedule to progress with test piling and ground preparation. The Guben Converter shall start commissioning in mid-2025 and will produce qualified battery-grade lithium hydroxide in 2026. The Guben Converter is the first of five converters that the Canadian-German Company intends to build in Europe and North America.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for electric vehicle batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery, beginning with the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide merchant converter and refinery facility in Guben, Germany. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its wholly-owned Georgia Lake spodumene project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system. www.rocktechlithium.com

