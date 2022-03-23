SECURE Energy Revises Quarterly Dividend Payment Date

CALGARY, AB, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) announced today that it has revised the payment date for its quarterly dividend announced on March 15, 2022 to April 18, 2022. The change has been made as the previously announced payment date of April 15, 2022 falls on a statutory holiday. The dividend record date of April 1, 2022 will remain unchanged.

The revised paragraph of the original press release from March 15, 2022 should therefore be read as follows:

SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.0075 (0.75 cents) per common share payable on or about April 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2022. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S.") federal securities laws.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S.

SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing.

SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, waste treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.

