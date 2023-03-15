SECURE Energy Announces Quarterly Dividend and Timing of First Quarter Results and Conference Call

CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") (TSX: SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about April 17, 2023, to shareholders of record on April 1, 2023. This dividend is designated as an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar applicable provincial legislation.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2023 first quarter financial and operating results before markets open on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.

SECURE will host a conference call Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. MST to discuss the first quarter results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 416-764-8650 or toll free 1-888-664-6383. To access the simultaneous webcast, please visit www.secure-energy.com. For those unable to listen to the live call, a taped broadcast will be available at www.secure-energy.com and, until midnight MST on Thursday, May 4, 2023, by dialing 1-888-390-0541 and using the pass code 070266.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a leading environmental and energy infrastructure business headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The Corporation's extensive infrastructure network located throughout key resource plays in western Canada and North Dakota includes processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer and metals recycling facilities. Through this infrastructure network, the Corporation carries out its principal business operations, including the gathering, optimization and storage of crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the processing, recovery, recycle and disposal of waste streams generated by our energy and industrial customers. The environmental solutions the Corporation provides are designed not only to help reduce costs, but also lower emissions, increase safety, manage water, recycle by-products and protect the environment.

SECURE's shares trade under the symbol SES and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.secure-energy.com.

TSX Symbol: SES

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

For further information: Rene Amirault, Chief Executive Officer; Allen Gransch, President; Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 984-6100, Fax: (403) 984-6101, Email: [email protected], Website: www.secure-energy.com